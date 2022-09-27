Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 6,947 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1,809.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $224.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.83 and its 200-day moving average is $241.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

