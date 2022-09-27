Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 10,080 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capri

In other Capri news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRI. Cowen decreased their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

About Capri

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.