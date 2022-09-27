Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VDC stock opened at $179.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.69.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

