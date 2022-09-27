Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 15,558 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 3.49% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

