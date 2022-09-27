InvenTrust Properties Corp. (IVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
NYSE:IVT opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. InvenTrust Properties has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 33.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.19.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
