HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for about 1.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $38.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

