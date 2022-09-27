HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.