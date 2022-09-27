HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $111.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
