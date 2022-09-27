SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Shares Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. SeaSpine makes up about 1.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPNE. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 558,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $212.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $56.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPNE shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

