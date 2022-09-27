HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% during the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after purchasing an additional 508,168 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after purchasing an additional 407,447 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,804,000 after purchasing an additional 358,064 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 313,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.33 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

