SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.