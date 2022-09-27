Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on October 17th

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CRT opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $25.33.

Institutional Trading of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 283.56% and a net margin of 91.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRT. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

