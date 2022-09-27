Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 16,123 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 397.3% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 75,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 60,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aufman Associates Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

ESML stock opened at $30.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.55.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.