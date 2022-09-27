Asset Dedication LLC Buys 883 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.71.

AWK opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.45 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

