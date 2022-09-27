Asset Dedication LLC Has $993,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 277.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.