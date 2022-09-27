HighMark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,274 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 196.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

DexCom stock opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 167.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $91.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

