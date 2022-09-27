Asset Dedication LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 2,858.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,363 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 284,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,685,000 after buying an additional 102,115 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 344.2% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 161,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after buying an additional 125,197 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVUV opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $65.29 and a 52 week high of $84.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.16.

