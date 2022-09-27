HighMark Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at $2,554,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 179,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 367,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 53,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

