HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,230 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 384.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,012,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,901 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 330,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,544,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after acquiring an additional 185,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $51.89.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.24 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

