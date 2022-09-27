Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 30.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Exelon by 30.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

