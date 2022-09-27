AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 51.7% per year over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 87.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Matthew Jozoff acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,459.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

See Also

