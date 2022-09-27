National Fuel Gas (NFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $7.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $52.38 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 574.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

