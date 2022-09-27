Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on October 14th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 84.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.45. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 153,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

