Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (XHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 117.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE XHR opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $20.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $283.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,445,000 after purchasing an additional 282,383 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 932.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 239,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 216,248 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.