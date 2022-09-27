Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $480.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $212.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.