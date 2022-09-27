Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in McKesson by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in McKesson by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCK stock opened at $342.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.84. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

