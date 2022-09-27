Brinker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Entegris worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at $583,864,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Entegris by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,032,085,000 after buying an additional 1,179,462 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Entegris by 16.5% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,937,000 after buying an additional 1,143,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Entegris by 25,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after buying an additional 810,146 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.03 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

