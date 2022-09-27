Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Trimmed by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.84 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.