Occidental Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 87,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $697,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,309,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.