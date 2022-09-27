Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE RSG opened at $140.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.96. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

