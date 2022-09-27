Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Position Decreased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,712,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,580,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,441,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,605,000 after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

