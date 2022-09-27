Denali Advisors LLC Has $110,000 Stake in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 320.6% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the first quarter valued at $679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 703.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. 36.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NC stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.61. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $343.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

