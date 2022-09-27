Denali Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 54,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 105,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.53.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.53. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 40.77%. The company had revenue of $527.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.93%.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

