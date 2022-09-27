Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,557 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 351.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,397,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,465 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,554,293 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,329,976,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in DexCom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,642,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,351,923,000 after purchasing an additional 267,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 167.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $164.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.