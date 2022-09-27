Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Boosted by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

