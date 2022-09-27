Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,405,197 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $486,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $454,451,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016,972 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $254,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,479 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $148,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

