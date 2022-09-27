Denali Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 11,538.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Price Performance

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,868.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MTH opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.