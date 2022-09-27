3,881 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 31.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

NYSE:OGN opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. Research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

