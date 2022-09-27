Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $347,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management reduced its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 50.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $370.10 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $367.71 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 406.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.