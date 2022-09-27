Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 9,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 35,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.2 %

TMO opened at $514.31 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $567.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.