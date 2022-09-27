Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Buys 455 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,909 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,278.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 582,014 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $105,524,000 after purchasing an additional 539,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 365,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $324.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $205.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

