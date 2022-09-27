Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 751 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $40.02. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

