Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $52.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.