iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $99.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

