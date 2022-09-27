Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Increased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

NYSE NET opened at $53.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $2,637,010.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $20,817,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

