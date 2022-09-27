Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,270,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $47.51 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00.

