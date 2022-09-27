Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Purchases New Holdings in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,442,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Research analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

