Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tripadvisor (TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/20/2022 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/15/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $35.00.

9/12/2022 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/8/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2022 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/29/2022 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/16/2022 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $27.00.

8/15/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $22.00.

8/9/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $22.00.

8/8/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/1/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Tripadvisor Inc alerts:

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.