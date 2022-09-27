Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tripadvisor (TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 9/20/2022 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 9/15/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $35.00.
- 9/12/2022 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 9/8/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 9/2/2022 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/29/2022 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.
- 8/16/2022 – Tripadvisor was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/15/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $27.00.
- 8/15/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $22.00.
- 8/9/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $22.00.
- 8/8/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/8/2022 – Tripadvisor was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/1/2022 – Tripadvisor had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Tripadvisor Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -94.96, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.
Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,771 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
