Ellevest Inc. Acquires 497 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $215.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

