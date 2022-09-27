Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in KLA by 12.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% during the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 1.3 %

KLA stock opened at $303.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $282.83 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.64.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,916 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,343. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

