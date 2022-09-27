Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $970,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Down 2.5 %

SONY opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $133.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.